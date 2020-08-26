HPD: SWAT officer shot suspect who fired shots at patrol vehicle, threatened to shoot officers

article

Houston police say a SWAT officer fatally shot an armed suspect who had fired shots at a patrol vehicle and another vehicle and threatened to shoot officers.

Police received a call about a suspicious person at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Hyde Park, and an officer was dispatched.

At 3:32 a.m., police say a driver had two passengers in his Chevy Tahoe when a suspect fired four shots at the vehicle. The shots struck the vehicle, but the passengers and driver were not injured.

The driver flagged down an officer, and the officer put out a description of the suspect.

Around 3:48 a.m., an officer heard more gunshots fired in the area of the 1300 block of Missouri Street.

A few minutes later, police say two officers in a Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle located the suspect and saw him carrying a silver revolver. According to police, as they turned the corner, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the officers and struck the patrol car.

A perimeter was set up, and around 4:22 a.m. a suspect was located by K9 officers in the 2500 block of Waugh Street.

Around 4:38 a.m., police say the suspect began pointing a firearm at officers. HPD says an officer engaged the suspect in dialogue and tried to get him to drop the firearm, but the suspect refused.

As some point, police say the suspect climbed a wooden fence and started making threats to shoot officers.

According to police, at 5:22 a.m., the suspect said he would shoot officers and raised a pistol in the direction of four officers and a SWAT officer. Police say a SWAT officer discharged one round and struck the suspect in the abdomen.

A SWAT doctor and SWAT officers began rendering aid, and the suspect was taken to the hospital. The suspect has died.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.