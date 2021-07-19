Houston police searching for robbery suspect caught on camera

article

HPD’s Robbery Division is looking for the suspect of a robbery with bodily force that was caught on a vehicle camera.

The incident took place on April 16 at 3:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Westheimer.

The victim said that as she was about to get out of her parked car, a man broke her front passenger side window and grabbed her purse from the seat.

She reported to HPD that there was a short struggle for her purse between them before he was able to grab it and leave the scene in a car.

The woman believes she was followed from a bank she went to at the 8300 block of Westheimer.

The unknown man was described as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and white or gray shoes.

According to HPD, he fled the scene in the back seat of a black four-door Cadillac with paper license plates.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

