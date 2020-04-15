HPD reports crime, 911 calls increase one month into Stay-at Home order

In a one-on-one interview with FOX 26 Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo vows to show the public what's really going on.

We've been staying home to stay safe for about a month now and at first, that order saw a drop in crime.

"But now felony arrests are up to a normal level which means people are up to no good," said Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Murder is another crime on the rise the chief says.

"We've had 92 homicides so far this year, which is a very big problem when a lot of these suspects are people who should have been behind bars not out committing murder," Acevedo said.

One of the reasons the chief points to for the spike in crime is personal recognizance or PR bonds.

"We're going to start letting people know my officers are having criminals on their way to jail laughing and just smacking down on these officers saying 'Hey I'm going to be out on a $10 bond.' we're going to start releasing these videos and the cases so people can see it's turning into a mockery out here our criminal justice system," Acevedo said.

