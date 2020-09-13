HPD: Pedestrian struck and killed in overnight crash

Houston Police responded to a deadly crash that took place on Sunday, Sept 13 around 2:45 a.m.

Houston Fire arrived at 12800 Westheimer and found a male pedestrian down in the roadway, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Houston Police say a woman was driving Westbound on Westheimer when she struck the male.

Police say that intoxication was not a factor in the crash, and that poor lighting and crossing outside of the crosswalk likely played a role.

