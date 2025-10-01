HPD patrol vehicle shot at by pedestrian on Woodforest Boulevard

The Brief A pedestrian is accused of shooting at a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle in northeast Houston. In the vehicle was a femal officer and a female civilian. They both worked under the domestic violence unit at HPD. Investigators were able to find surveillance video of the incident.



The Houston Police Department is working to locate a suspect who shot a patrol vehicle as they were on the way to a call Tuesday evening.

Houston police vehicle shot at

What we know:

Lieutenant WIllkens says a woman officer and civilian, both part of a domestic violence unit, were in the 11900 block of Woodforest Boulevard on the way to an alleged family disturbance.

There was a male in the roadway, and the parol vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him. However, Lt. Willkens says as the vehicle drove away, the pedestrian shot at them and struck the back of the patrol car.

The two women stopped the vehicle to see what the noise was. Once they realized it was a bullet, more HPD officials arrived on the scene, including tac units, K-9, and air support resources.

According to reports the officer and civilian were not injured.

They were able to get surveillance video of the incident.

What we don't know:

Lt. Willkens reports a suspect has not been located or identified after a thorough search.