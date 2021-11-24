Off-duty HPD officer dragged, shoots at alleged thief leaving Home Depot, suspect remains at large

An off-duty Houston Police officer is hospitalized Wednesday after officials say she was caught in a suspect's car while trying to flee a scene and dragged, causing the officer to fire her weapon.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened outside a Home Depot in southeast Houston in the 6800 block of Gulf Fwy near Woodridge.

Preliminary information from Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu is the entire incident all started when an unidentified suspect was seen walking out of the store with construction wire they didn't pay for. When a clerk tried to confront the alleged thief, he continued walking and got into their car.

At that point, the officer stepped in to try and assist, because a struggle ensued between the loss prevention clerk and the thief, to try and assist by going to the passenger side of the suspect's car.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect started to drive away. The officer, whom we are told was in full uniform, was dragged about 100 feet by the suspect as they reversed and crashed into other cars trying to get out of the parking lot.

Officials say the officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in "good condition" but the suspect was not arrested. The officer has not been identified, but Asst. Chief Cantu says she's been with HPD for a little more than a year.

Additionally, it's unclear exactly how many shots were fired, but at least more than two. It's unclear if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

Police say they have surveillance footage of the incident and are actively looking for the thief and are urging him to surrender to authorities.

