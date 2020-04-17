HPD: Man wounded in possible accidental shooting in NW Houston

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was injured in a possible accidental shooting, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Upland Lakes.

According to police, it appears some friends may have been playing with a gun when it discharged, and the man was shot.

He was taken to an urgent care clinic, and then he was taken to another hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE: Follow the latest local news