HPD: Man wounded in possible accidental shooting in NW Houston
HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was injured in a possible accidental shooting, Houston police say.
The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Upland Lakes.
According to police, it appears some friends may have been playing with a gun when it discharged, and the man was shot.
He was taken to an urgent care clinic, and then he was taken to another hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.