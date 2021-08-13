HPD: Man shot multiple times during altercation in front of hotel

article

Police say an altercation in front of a hotel in west Houston led to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 12:42 a.m. Friday in the 10600 block of Westpark Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man, believed to be in his early 30s, with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police said a female and two males were in custody.

According to HPD, it is still early in the investigation, but it appears there was some kind of altercation in front of the hotel before the shooting.

HPD Major Assaults is investigating. Investigators will review the surveillance video.

