HPD: Man shot after finding his stolen car, confronting people inside

Houston police say a man was shot after he located his stolen car and confronted the people inside.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of Avenue N.

According to police, the man was near Navigation when his car was stolen. He reportedly got a friend, and they drove around the area.

Police say the man located his car on Avenue N and found some people inside. According to HPD, they confronted the people in the car and several shots were fired.

The man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

Police say the people in the car left in the vehicle.

Robbery investigators responded to the scene. Police were interviewing possible witnesses and searching for surveillance footage.

