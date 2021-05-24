Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Austin County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County, Wharton County
7
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM CDT until THU 4:25 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:12 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:15 PM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

HPD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after shots fired from car

By
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Houston police investigate a shooting on Quail Burg Lane.

HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by someone who fired multiple rounds from inside a car, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Quail Burg Lane.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the suspect vehicle came down the road, and someone inside of the vehicle fired multiple rounds.

Several vehicles and the man were struck by gunfire. The man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle went eastbound on Quail Burg after the shooting.

Police believe someone returned fire on the suspect vehicle.

Investigators were given conflicting information on a possible suspect vehicle.  At this time, there is no known suspect description.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP