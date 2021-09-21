HPD: Man fatally shot near Texas Southern University, possible suspect detained

Authorities say a man has been shot to death near Texas Southern University Tuesday evening and have, who they believe to be the assailant, detained.

Details are limited, but according to Houston Police, it happened in the 2800 block of Blodgett, where a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Additionally, police say they have a person, believed to be the shooter, detained.

No other information was available but FOX 26 Houston will continue to follow and make updates to this story as it develops.

