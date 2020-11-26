HPD: Gunshots fired in officers' direction at Northeast Patrol Station

article

The Houston Police Department says no officers were injured when gunshots were fired in their direction at the Northeast Patrol Station.

According to police, two officers were in the back lot of the patrol station at 8301 Ley Road just before 10 a.m. when the shots were fired.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. A search is underway in the area.

Ley Road is closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.