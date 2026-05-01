Body-camera video released of deadly police shooting on West Bellfort

The Brief Houston police have released the body camera video from a deadly police shooting involving three officers in April. One person, Shahzad Gaziani, 49, was shot and killed. The three officers who fired shots were not injured.



Houston police have released the body camera video from a deadly shooting involving three officers in April.

The shooting unfolded on April 1 at an apartment complex on West Bellfort Avenue, between Fondren Road and Hillcroft Avenue. One person, Shahzad Gaziani, 49, was shot and killed.

The full video contains graphic content. To watch the body camera footage, click here.

Police shooting on West Bellfort

The backstory:

On the day mentioned above, Houston police say someone in the front lobby of the apartment complex called around 11:18 a.m. to report that a man, identified now as Gaziani, was in the parking lot, making jabbing motions with a butcher knife.

When officers arrived, they were directed to an upstairs apartment unit where the man was last seen. In the body camera video, two women could be seen coming out of the unit as officers approached the unit.

One officer can be seen trying to speak to Gaziani at the door before he slammed it in the officer's face, then began yelling. Another officer also made his way to the upstairs balcony.

Video shows Ganzani opening the door and coming out with a large knife. Three officers tried to give verbal commands for Gaziani to put the knife down, but he refused.

The three officers then fired shots when Gaziani took a step out the door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers were injured.