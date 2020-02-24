HPD arrests man following standoff at SW Houston home

article

Houston police have arrested a 20-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in southwest Houston.

During the standoff, police believed the man was possibly armed at a house located in the 6200-block of Berkridge Dr.

Police say a gun was fired seven times during this standoff. They have not confirmed in what direction the gun was fired.

Houston police say the man they arrested has a lengthy criminal history.

Fort Bend ISD says the release of students at nearby Ridgegate Elementary is being affected.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.