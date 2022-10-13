HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows.

Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.

The shooting happened inside the apartment, police say, a baby was also inside during the time of the shooting but is uninjured.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, and was undergoing surgery.

At this time, there is no indication as to what led up to the shooting.

Officers say they are having slight difficulties because eyewitnesses are not talking.