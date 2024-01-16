Expand / Collapse search
How you can talk to your children about religion

By
Published 
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

Talking to children about religion

Dr. Ruth Ollison talks about children and religion, emphasizing the importance of individuals learning on their own.

HOUSTON - Attempting to impose a religion on someone may backfire. 

Dr. Ruth Ollison explores the delicate topic of children and religion, highlighting the significance of individuals discovering their beliefs autonomously. 

Watch the conversation above on the importance of personal discovery in matters of faith.

Check out the video above for more on this topic. 