Galena Park shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired at basketball court

The Brief One person was shot and killed after shots were fired near a basketball court in the Galena Park area Sunday. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says at least two people were critically injured and hospitalized. According to officials, a shooting broke out after two groups are believed to have been fighting.



One person is dead, and two others are in critical condition after a shooting in the Galena Park area at a basketball court on Sunday evening.

Deadly shooting on Keene Street

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a call went out around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting near Keene Street and 14th Street at Galena Park.

According to official, a group of males were playing at the basketball court when it is believed two groups began fighting. Other vehicles arrived at the location and at some point, multiple shots were fired.

Sherif Gonzalez says one male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were also shot and ran from the location before collapsing. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition, the sheriff's office says.

Multiple Houston-area agencies assisted with the shooting, including Galena Park PD, Harris County Precinct 3, and Jacinto City PD also on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if it was one group firing shots or if both groups were shooting at each other, officials say.

There is no identification of the possible suspects who fired weapons.

Sheriff Gonzalez says they don't know if anyone else was possibly injured.