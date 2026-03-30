Houston weather: Chance of thunderstorms before Easter weekend

The Brief Gulf moisture will bring "muggier" air and scattered thunderstorms to the region starting Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread rain and heavy downpours are expected Thursday, potentially impacting the evening commute. A cold front is expected between Saturday night and Sunday, but its exact timing will determine if holiday plans stay dry.



Southeast Texas is trading its mild mornings for a dose of Gulf humidity this week as a shifting weather pattern brings a chance for thunderstorms ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

While Monday began with a warm, steady breeze and a mix of sun and clouds, the dry air currently in place won't last long. As Gulf wind flow intensifies, moisture levels are expected to climb steadily through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Midweek Humidity Surge

The return of tropical moisture will likely lead to overcast morning skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents should expect a "muggier" feel by Tuesday afternoon, with a slight chance of isolated drizzle. By Wednesday, the atmosphere becomes unstable enough to trigger a few scattered thunderstorms across the region.

Heavy Rain Potential Thursday

Thursday looks like it will be the most active day of the week. A low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. While timing may shift, current projections suggest periods of heavy downpours that could impact the Thursday evening commute.

Easter Weekend Weather in Houston

Timeline:

The holiday weekend remains a bit of a "wait-and-see" situation as a cold front approaches the area.

Saturday: Warm and humid with lingering rain chances.

The Front: Timing is currently split between late Saturday night and early Easter morning.

Easter Sunday: Depending on the front's speed, the region could see clearing skies and cooler temperatures for outdoor services, or a damp start to the holiday.

Those with outdoor Easter plans to keep a close eye on the timing of the front, as it will dictate whether the holiday is spent under sun or umbrellas.