Multiple people shot during birthday party at rented lounge in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas - Multiple people were wounded in a shooting outside a rented lounge early Sunday morning as a birthday party was drawing to a close, authorities said.
Shooting at JT's Lounge
What we know:
Officers from the Dickinson Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Avenue F at approximately 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders discovered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds scattered outside JT’s Lounge and along nearby 25th Street.
While an exact victim count was not immediately available, officials confirmed that at least four people were rushed to area hospitals. No fatalities have been reported, and the severity of the injuries remains unconfirmed.
The shooting happened just as a birthday celebration at the lounge was ending. Party attendees told investigators they were still inside the building when they heard gunfire in the street.
"Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened," said Dickinson Police Sgt. Kevin Chance.
It remains unclear if those involved in the shooting had attended the party. Most of the ballistic evidence recovered by technicians was located about a block away from the lounge, according to investigators.
The scale of the incident prompted a massive multi-agency response. The Dickinson Police Department requested assistance from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to process a large crime scene that extended from 24th Street to State Highway 3. Officers from Texas City, Santa Fe, League City, and the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted at the scene.
As of 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said no suspects were in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from i45 Now.