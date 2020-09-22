Expand / Collapse search
How to report structural flooding, damage from Beta in Harris County

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Harris County officials provide update on Beta

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other county officials provide an update on Beta's effects in the area.

Harris County residents who experienced flooding or damage to their homes due to Beta can report the damage through an online survey.

The report will help Harris County Flood Control District and the Harris County Engineering Department determine what areas experienced damage from the severe weather and allow damage assessment teams to quickly deploy to those areas.

The survey is for reporting structural flooding and damage flooding due to severe weather from Beta. It should not be used to report water inundation from roof leaks or plumbing failures. It should also not be used to request direct assistance or disaster relief.

The survey asks for an address, contact information and types of damage. The county says the information will be sent directly to those agencies and will not be shared with anyone outside of government.

To access the survey visit: http://Bit.ly/BetaDamage

Beta made landfall along the Texas coast Monday night and is moving northeast across southeast Texas. Dozens of high water locations were reported on Houston-area roadways Tuesday morning.

