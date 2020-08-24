How to collect missing $500 child stimulus payments

Did you receive a stimulus check but not the extra $500 per child you should have?

The IRS has reopened it's registration period so you can collect it.

Go to the IRS.gov Non-filers tool now through September 30 to enter information about your children.

If you are a non-filer and haven't received a stimulus check at all, you can also still update your information to get a check.

The IRS expects to issue those catch-up payments by mid-October.

If you have already entered information about your children, no further action is needed.