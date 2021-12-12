How many lights does your Christmas tree need? A new calculator can help you estimate

Ready to deck out your Christmas tree? How many lights and ornaments do you need?

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City stands 75 feet tall and has 50,000 lights. There are 41 Christmas trees in the White House with nearly 79,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments.

So how many does your tree need?

Christmas Tree World has created an online calculator to help you figure that out.

Enter how tall your tree is, how big or small your ornaments are, how full you want the tree to look, and its shape. The calculator estimates how many lights and baubles you'll need to cover it.

Another way to calculate it, Good Housekeeping recommends 100 lights for every 1.5 feet of tree height.

By the way, you can walk virtually through the White House through this link to enjoy the holiday decorations.