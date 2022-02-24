Houston’s Ukrainian community holds rally standing in solidarity with their home country

On Thursday evening dozens of local Ukrainians and other Houstonians showed support as they gathered on Westheimer near The Galleria to stand in solidarity with their home county. They prayed, sang the national anthem, and shared stories from their families back home.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is presenting a wide scope of problems for the entire world; including a refugee crisis as millions attempt to flee to Central Europe.

"I just can’t believe that something like this, especially in the 21st century can happen," said Dariya Dashutina.

Dashutina’s parents are among those trying to escape, but as of right now they’ve had no luck; with gas stations running out of fuel and roads leading out of town packed to a standstill.

"It’s thousands and thousands of people just trying to escape and after a couple hours Russia decided to bombard the city, my family decided it’s going to be more safe for them to come back inside," Dashutina added.

Additionally, she says her parents and thousands of others are now hiding out in an underground subway as they wait for daybreak to try once again to make it out of Ukraine.

"The biggest fear is that they’re just not going to be able to make it," Dashutina said. "It’s unbelievable what’s going on, I just don’t know if my family is going to be alive tomorrow."

Another protester, Viktoria Sabinina, who was born and raised in Ukraine, says she hopes Americans are paying attention because anyone thinking this war doesn’t impact the U.S. is wrong.

"If Putin gets Ukraine he’s going to move on and spread his power, China is already attacking Taiwan," she said. "Putin today fought for Chernobyl which is a nuclear plant so that means danger for the whole world, for Europe for everyone."