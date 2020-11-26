Houston’s 'Super Feast' is drive through, walk up event due to COVID-19

Thousands were served a dose of Thanksgiving generosity at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday. The annual City Wide Club “Super Feast” happened a little differently this year due to COVID-19.

Instead of serving meals inside the convention center, this year’s Super Feast was a drive-through and walk-up event, providing Thanksgiving meals to go for thousands hit hard by a tough 2020.

Hundreds of cars weaved around the George R. Brown Convention Center Thanksgiving morning, waiting to receive free Thanksgiving dinner supplies after coronavirus concerns turned the 42nd annual feast into a drive-through and pick-up event.

Houston’s mayor says about 23,000 Thanksgiving dinners were handed out to those in need.

Houstonians expressed gratitude for the boost of a Thanksgiving meal amid a tough 2020.

“I do hair, so when the pandemic kicked off, it was a little hard for me to kick back up and go at it again,” said Kira Matthews. “I’m thankful for life—for life. I’m still here.”

In past years, the feast took place inside the convention center with organizers calling it the country’s largest feeding of the community. But on Thursday, community members brought bagged meals home to their families instead.

Some said it was heartwarming to see others there and know they weren’t the only ones going through tough times.

“I’m thankful for everything—for waking up, for seeing people, getting some food, for seeing people around here--you’re not alone,” said Jerry Moffatt who is struggling to find a job after finishing college.

