The Brief Los Lonely Boys and Collective Soul will take to the stage ahead of headliner Keith Urban at Freedom Over Texas. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsely Park. General admission is $15.



Country music star Keith Urban will headline Houston’s Fourth of July celebration this year.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced details of the 2026 Freedom Over Texas event on Monday.

Freedom Over Texas 2026 entertainment lineup

Los Lonely Boys and Collective Soul will take to the stage ahead of headliner Keith Urban.

Besides live music, there will also be family-friendly activities, a kids' zone, food and drinks available for purchase, and more.

The night will be capped off by a dazzling "Texas-sized" fireworks show.

What you need to know to attend

When & where:

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 at Eleanor Tinsely Park in Houston.

Tickets:

General admission is $15. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult. Click here for more.