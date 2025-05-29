The Brief Houston's Freedom Over Texas will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Eleanor Tinsely Park. Lee Brice will headline the event with special guest Ashley McBryde. Tickets are $10, plus taxes and fees.



Lee Brice will headline Houston’s Fourth of July celebration this year.

On Thursday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced details of the 2025 Freedom Over Texas event.

Freedom Over Texas 2025 entertainment

This year, Lee Brice will headline the celebration with Ashley McBryde as a special guest. DJ London, Jonah Miles, 80% 80’s and a Selena Tribute Band will also take the stage.

The night will be capped off by a dazzling "Texas-sized" fireworks show.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome some of the biggest country music entertainers to Houston. Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde will headline this year’s Freedom Over Texas as we celebrate our nation’s birthday and host a communitywide celebration," said Mayor Whitmire. "This event is a cherished tradition for many Houston families, and 2025 brings new features that will make it more exciting, accessible, and unforgettable. It will have something for everyone, and I encourage Houstonians to join us."

What you need to know to attend

When & where: The event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 at Eleanor Tinsely Park in Houston.

Tickets: Tickets are available online for $11, including fees but not taxes. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult. Click here for more information.

Things to do: Besides the live music, there will also be family-friendly activities, fireworks, a beer garden, a kids' zone, food and drinks available for purchase, and more.

Dig deeper:

For more information on the event, click here.