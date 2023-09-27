Animal lovers in the Houston area will benefit from extended hours at the City of Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Center beginning next week. BARC will extend adoption hours to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Meet Buster. He's a brindle and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. Starting next week you can see him during extended hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays. (Courtesy of BARC)

This initiative comes in response to feedback from potential adopters, foster families, and rescue partners who found it challenging to visit the shelter during regular hours.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"Offering additional hours in the evening will now allow Houstonians with commitments during the day an opportunity to visit the campus and provide pets with better opportunities to find their forever families," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

SUGGESTED: Sibling cats left at shelter with heartbreaking note: 'My mom can’t take care of me anymore'

Apart from extended hours, BARC also hosts a variety of adoption events and specials.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

From October 1 to 15, BARC will waive adoption fees for all pets during its Fall National "Empty the Shelters" campaign in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. This initiative aims to encourage more families to choose adoption, helping thousands of pets find loving homes.

BARC encourages Houstonians to join the shelter in expanding its local foster and rescue network and consider adopting shelter pets first.

Visit BARC's website for more information on how to partner with the shelter to promote adoptable pets or sponsor an event or program.