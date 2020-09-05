Houstonians spending Labor Day Weekend helping Hurricane Laura victims

Across the Houston area, generosity is at work on Labor Day weekend.



"When we put the call out to do a Hurricane Laura Relief Drive, we were overwhelmed and flooded with calls," said Shariq Abdul Ghani with Minaret Foundation.



Ghani is part of the Interfaith Council led by Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The council organized 14 places from worship in Fort Bend County to serve as donation drop-off sites for the Hurricane Laura Relief Drive.

"The call to action for this drive was so large and so well received that we had almost every faith tradition in Fort Bend County represented," added Ghani.



Donations will be accepted through Monday. On Tuesday, the supplies will be loaded up and sent to Lousiana.



Renee Teel with Christ Church Sugar Land says despite the economic hardship imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Bend County residents are eager to help in any way they can.

"I have folks that come by with a little bag of toothpaste and they hand that off. Whatever it is -- from that to entire truckloads of supplies," Teel told FOX 26. "Everybody has such a servant heart and a willingness to want to give."



In Houston, the George R. Brown Convention Center is one of several donation drop-off sites also filling up with supplies for our neighbors.

"We've been where the people of East Texas and Lousiana are from Hurricane Harvey and we know how long the recovery is, we know that they need," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.



The Mayor's Office calling the effort "Houston's Paying it Forward" Hurricane Relief Response enlisting Kroger stores, Gallery Furniture, and the Relief Gang.



Christ Church Sugar Land at 3300 Austin Parkway will receive donations until Tuesday at 9 a.m. To arrange a drop-off time, contact Teel at 281-690-4755.



To see a list of other donation sites in Fort Bend County, click here.