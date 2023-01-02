Houstonians share their New Year's Resolutions, but how likely are they to stick to them?

The number one 2023 goal for most Americans was to exercise more.

FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with Houstonians about their New Year's resolutions and got a wide variety of answers.

While many Americans make resolutions, research shows that 23% of people will give up on their resolutions in the 1st week.

Only 36% will make it past the first month and just 9% will actually complete their resolution by year's end.