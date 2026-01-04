Houston protests against the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

The Brief Sunday afternoon, Houstonians gathered in the Galleria area to protest against the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Others who wanted to celebrate his capture found themselves in Katy with other Venezuelans in support of the Trump administration's actions. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the Trump administration after carrying out an attack over the weekend.



After Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the Trump administration after a large military strike that happened over the weekend, Houstonians shared their thoughts on both sides of the aisle.

Local perspective:

IN THE GALLERIA: On Sunday afternoon, Houstonians gathered at the intersection of Post Oak and Westheimer to protest against the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"This is really just the beginning," One of the organizers behind the protest, Rachel Domond, said. "We're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep organizing. We're going to keep educating our people about the reality of the situation."

"Because, again, a war doesn't benefit anybody except for politicians, wealthy politicians and, you know, oil executives and whatnot," Domond said. "Not working-class people."

Dig deeper:

IN ‘KATY-ZUELA’: In the Katy area, many Venezuelans gathered on Westheimer to celebrate the capture of the Venezuelan president.

"The close of a huge chapter in Venezuelan history," Venezuelan Carlos Ruiz said. "It's important to understand the context of how we got here. And, you know, it's been 25 years of this situation where over 25 years of this situation, developing and us having to endure hardships and human rights violations and all sorts of things that a lot of organizations have reported on for years."

"There was nothing material that we could have done for those plus 25 years — so it's the close of a chapter."