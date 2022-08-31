Houstonians helping Pakistan citizens devastated by historic flooding

Pakistan, a country more than 8,000 miles away from us is in desperate need.

A third of Pakistan is under water after the deadly monsoon rains that have claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people including kids. The local community is stepping in to help.

"Some of the largest donations, one I believe was $10 million, and one was $1 million. It came from the Houston area. People who are connected to Houston. People are donating money and people are donating time, and I think one thing other people are doing are reaching out to my elected to officials to see what really can be done at the state level, more of the federal level to help Pakistan come out of this crisis," said Zaf Tahir – from Pakistan- who serves as Commissioner for Houston Planning and Houston Airport.

We spoke with the president of one of Pakistan’s leading nonprofit organizations conducting thousands of rescues on the ground.

"At least 1 million houses are destroyed. At least 700,000 cattle died in that area. The crops are all finished, because of the water standing into that area. People are really in a miserable situation to survive," said Abdas Shakoor, the President of Al-Khidmat Foundation. "After you come back from a situation where you know you have saved the lives, it is a satisfaction no other pleasure can give you. "The prime minister in Pakistan saying they are facing "the toughest moment of their history."

Local Pakistani community leader, Tahir Javid, is mobilizing efforts to help flood victims and plans to head from Houston to Pakistan this weekend to see what is needed first hand.

"Here some people can contribute but they cannot go there. What I am trying to do is connect the two together so at least they can channelize and make a bigger effort," said Javid.

The US has committed to $30 million.

If you would like to donate, please click here or click here.