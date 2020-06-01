Houstonians gather to hold prayer vigils in honor of George Floyd

Prayer vigils honoring George Floyd continued all throughout the day Sunday, despite the heavy downpours.

Some even stood in the rain for hours to deliver their message.

Sunday's heavy rain did not stop the community from uniting in solidarity to honor George Floyd and his family.

Taking cover from the pouring rain beneath the roof of the basketball courts in Cuney Homes Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people united in prayer at the same place where Third Ward native George Floyd grew up playing hoops.

One by one, the crowd took center court, where the 46-year-old’s name is now etched in the ground, and called for justice and peace.

"We pray that black men and women to be free from fear and hopelessness," said one parishioner.

"Pray for my white, black and brown brothers and sisters who have had the courage to expose blatant racism in my own heart," said another.

"When you look at the diversity here and people’s hearts here, that’s a reflection of the city of Houston. That’s a reflection of people’s true hearts," said Bobby 'Trey 9' Herring, the founder of the non-profit organization 'Eyes On Me'.

The message echoed throughout the Houston-area Sunday. First, at a justice walkthrough Emancipation Street lead by rapper Bun B, then, at a healing vigil in Pearland hosted by the Brazoria County NAACP.

But arguably the most powerful and emotional moment of the day happened when the crowd at Cuney Homes split in half by race. The white parishioners got on one knee and apologized to the black community for generations of racism & injustice.

The black community responded by kneeling down as well and uniting in prayer.

"We need to show a symbol that we truly do apologize for what’s been done to our black brothers and sisters. With Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, it tore us apart and I thought we're going to take a knee to unite us," said Herring.

"I think there's a sentiment that his mission was misunderstood. Here we are today when police kneel on a black man’s neck - which do we prefer? That or for us to kneel in peace and solidarity" said Johnny Gentry, lead pastor at Free Indeed Church.

Herring and Gentry organized the event and said they’re trying to set the standard by referring to this movement as a “pray test” to distinguish themselves from the violence that's transpired in other parts of the country.

"Let's not tear up our cities. Let’s not dishonor authority. Let’s not dishonor others. Let’s do what we have to do but keep it respectable and honorable so others can align with us," said Gentry.