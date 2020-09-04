Houstonians choosing staycations over traveling for Labor Day

According to AAA, more Americans are opting for staycations, with air travel down by 77% and other forms of travel down by 80% like cruises.



Locally, Houstonians are opting to stay closer to home and gather only with close family members as COVID-19 continues to affect travel plans.



“We’re just spending time at home, so we’ll have a family bbq,” said one Houstonian.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Friday that parks and trails will remain open, but he is encouraging Houstonians to continue with safety practices or we could see a rise in our positivity rate.



“We don’t want to see the numbers come up two weeks from now because we decided to come together in big numbers,” said Turner.

Record crowds are expected to be on Galveston Island over the holiday weekend, as all beaches will remain open.



Peter Davis with Galveston Beach Patrol is asking for those heading to the beaches to wear a mask when appropriate, keep healthy hygiene and maintain social distancing.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Turner also said the city’s testing sites will remain open on Saturday and Sunday but all but one will be closed on Monday. The testing site, Minute Maid Park, Lot C, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.