Houston wrong-way driver, METRO bus crash in I-45 North HOV lane: officials
HOUSTON - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle and a METRO bus in an HOV lane in Houston, officials say.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Monday on the I-45 North HOV lane at Main.
According to METRO, a private vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the HOV lane, where it was involved in a collision with the bus.
Officials say the driver of the private vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two passengers were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.