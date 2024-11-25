Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle and a METRO bus in an HOV lane in Houston, officials say.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Monday on the I-45 North HOV lane at Main.

According to METRO, a private vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the HOV lane, where it was involved in a collision with the bus.

Officials say the driver of the private vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.