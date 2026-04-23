Houston woman turns her family's history of drug addiction into help for people in crisis

The Brief From recovery to purpose: Ashla Glass says faith inspired her to launch The Glass House Foundation in 2019 after beating addiction. Family-driven mission: Her nephew, once homeless for more than four years, now helps provide daily outreach and support. Critical services provided: The nonprofit offers meals, hygiene supplies, and a safe, dignified space—relying on community donations to continue its work.



After overcoming a decade-long crack cocaine addiction, Ashla Glass says a higher calling pushed her to act. Now, through her nonprofit The Glass House Foundation, she and her family are helping people experiencing homelessness find food, support, and a path toward rebuilding their lives.

What they're saying:

Ashla Glass says after beating a 10-year crack cocaine addiction, God called her to help others.

"The torch was passed," she said.

In 2019, she started a non-profit called The Glass House Foundation, which states it's a resource for those with nowhere else to turn.

Glass' nephew, Broderick Glass, says he was homeless for four and a half years.

"I was able to get myself out of that situation," he said. "So now, we are actively doing it every day, helping people, showing them somebody cares."

The Glass House Foundation is providing hot meals, food, hygiene supplies and a safe place to rest with dignity and compassion and calls itself a lifeline for men, women and families struggling to rebuild their lives.

What you can do:

Donations make the nonprofit's work possible. If you'd like to learn more or find out how you can help, click here.