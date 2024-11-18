Woman found shot to death on Houston street

Houston police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the street on Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police and EMS responded to a call in the 2400 block of McClelland Street near Chase Street.

According to police, someone driving home from work found the woman down in the roadway and called 911.

Police say she had one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police investigate a shooting on McClelland.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. Police were talking with people in the area and looking for camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.