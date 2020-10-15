Houston woman missing since September found dead, Texas EquuSearch says

article

A 29-year-old woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Emmishae Kirby was last seen on September 18 in west Houston.

On Thursday, Texas Equusearch said their searchers found Emmishae’s remains on October 3 in northwest Harris County.

“We ask that everyone please keep Emmishae’s family, her friends and her community in your thoughts and prayers during this most devastating time in their lives," Texas EquuSearch wrote in the update on their website.

