Houston woman brings home newborn baby for first time, finds house burglarized

A Houston woman brought home her newborn baby girl for the first time this weekend and found her house burglarized by thieves.

"It’s almost like someone was being hateful," said Prissila Dewitt. "That’s what I felt, just pure hate."

Sunday was supposed to be homecoming day for Dewitt’s newborn baby girl, Jiyana. For the previous 36 days, baby Jiyana had been receiving treatment in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). She was prematurely born five weeks early.

"She couldn’t breathe on her own at first," said Dewitt. "You’re tense. You’re wondering what’s happening and what’s going on with her."

On Saturday, Dewitt got the news from doctors that Jiyana could come home to their house near South Braeswood Boulevard and Loop 610.

"It was just everything I had waited for just to have her at home," said Dewitt. "To be able to hold her on my chest. All of those things I had daydreamed about."

With a "Welcome Baby" sign outside the home, Dewitt rolled up to the house on Sunday with Jiyana and found it burglarized. Thieves broke in through a window, busted televisions, and stole an estimated $2,500 worth of items including from the baby’s nursery.

"This broke me, coming in here and seeing this, after everything we’ve been through," said Dewitt. "You’re supposed to be celebrating your baby coming home, your baby just arriving, I have not been able to do that yet."

Since the break-in, Dewitt hasn’t felt safe in their Southwest Houston home. She isn’t sure who would steal from her and why.

"I was upset, but scared too," said Dewitt. "I have this new baby that was supposed to sleep in her nursery. Someone took that away from us."

Neighbors are looking through surveillance video for possible clues. Dewitt hopes whoever committed this crime comes forward to police.

"They went through everything," said Dewitt. "[They] took from a baby and [they] took from children who are innocent in all of this. They didn’t deserve that."