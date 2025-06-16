Houston woman arrested after 25 migrants found in box truck

article

The Brief A Texas state trooper discovered 25 migrants, including one child, hidden in a dangerously hot and concealed compartment of a box truck. The discovery occurred at a South Texas truck stop after the trooper investigated a minor accident and noted the driver's inconsistent story. The driver, a 43-year-old Houston woman, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of human smuggling.



Driver's Story Raises Suspicion

The trooper was investigating a minor crash at a truck stop on Interstate 37 in George West when the discovery was made. The driver of the 2005 International box truck, Silvia Patricia Santamaria, 43, of Houston, told the trooper she was hauling mattresses from Alton to Houston.

Finding her story inconsistent, the trooper requested to search the vehicle. With assistance from the George West Police Department, the trooper found 25 people hidden in a small, poorly ventilated space behind a stack of 30 mattresses and within a crawl space in the truck's wall.

Migrants from Eight Countries Found

The group consisted of 12 men, 12 women, and an 11-year-old child. They were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, India, Cuba, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic.

All 25 individuals were immediately removed from the truck for medical assessment before being referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Santamaria was arrested and charged with 25 counts of smuggling of persons. She was taken to the Live Oak County Jail.