Houston woman, 20, found more than a week after she was reported missing

article

A 20-year-old woman has been found more than a week after she was reported missing from Houston.

Martina Lopez was last seen on September 11 in the 6800 block of Roswell.

Houston police and Texas EquuSearch joined the search for the missing woman.

Texas EquuSearch said Martina was diagnosed with autism and epilepsy.

On Tuesday, Texas Equusearch said Martina had been found and would be reunited with her family.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS