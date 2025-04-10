Houston ISD report: One arrested in shooting near Wisdom HS; two others wanted

The Brief One out of three suspects has reportedly been arrested. The shooting happened near Wisdom High School shortly after dismissal on Wednesday. Two students were injured, but they are expected to recover.



One of three suspects has allegedly been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured two students near a Houston ISD campus on Wednesday.

Wisdom High shooting arrest

What we know:

According to HISD NOW reporter Trey Serna, one suspect was taken into custody on Thursday. Two others remain at large.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified at this time, and the motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Shooting near Wisdom High

The backstory:

At about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, HISD officers at Wisdom High School responded to a "shots fired" call.

HISD Police Chief Shamara Garner says the students were dismissed from school at about 4:30 p.m., so about 150 students were still in the area. Police directed the students back into the building, and they went into lockdown.

According to Chief Garner, a black four-door Tahoe was following two brothers who were walking east on Beverly Hill Street. The Tahoe was parked in the school parking lot, then exited and started to slowly drive behind the brothers.

When the brothers reached the intersection at Unity Drive, police say a suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at the brothers.

One of the brothers, who is not a student at the school, ran from the scene. The other brother, a 16-year-old sophomore, ran back toward the school, but was grazed on his knee in the shooting.

A bystander, an 18-year-old junior, was shot in her shoulder.

Both students are expected to recover.

