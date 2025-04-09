Houston: Shooting near Wisdom High School injures two students, district police say

The Brief Houston ISD police responded to shots fired shortly after dismissal. Someone in a black four-door Tahoe exited the vehicle and shot at two brothers. One of the brothers and another student were injured. Both are expected to recover. Extra police and counselors will be present at the campus on Thursday.



Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Houston ISD school on Wednesday. School district police say the shooting happened soon after students were dismissed.

Wisdom High School shooting

What we know:

At about 4:45 p.m., officers at Wisdom High School responded to a "shots fired" call.

HISD Police Chief Shamara Garner says the students were dismissed from school at about 4:30 p.m., so about 150 students were still in the area. Police directed back into the building, and they went into lockdown.

According to Chief Garner, a black four-door Tahoe was following two brothers who were walking east on Beverly Hill Street. The Tahoe was parked in the school parking lot, then exited and started to slowly drive behind the brothers.

When the brothers reached the intersection at Unity Drive, police say a suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at the brothers.

One of the brothers, who is not a student at the school, ran from the scene. The other brother, a 16-year-old sophomore, ran back toward the school, but was grazed on his knee in the shooting.

A bystander, an 18-year-old junior, was shot in her shoulder. Both students are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified and the motive behind the shooting is not clear at this time.

What's next:

Houston ISD police will work with city police officials to identify suspects and find the vehicle.

On Thursday, extra police officers will be present at Wisdom High School. The school will also have counselors available.