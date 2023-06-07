Houston Wine & Food Week: fashion show, wine tasting and much more

Were you looking to sip back and relax this week? Come experience Houston Wine & Food Week’s events through June 11.

Each day has an event dedicated to the arts, food, and of course, wine. From fashion shows, and chef demonstrations, to even a 4-course brunch, Houston Wine & Food Week has something for everyone.

Take a look at their upcoming events:

Salud! We’re off to experience wines from around the world! Sample and compare wines and varietals alongside industry experts from all over the world without leaving home. Snack on light bites paired with each wine.

Where: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Cost: $55 per ticket

It’s all things pink and sparkling at Rose’ Way, A Sweet Soiree with a trend-setting fashion show by Market Street plus an exceptional performance by Vitacca Ballet. Upgrade to VIP to enjoy a front-row seat along with a bag of make-up products and more!

Where: The Peach Orchard Venue

Cost: General Admission $75 per ticket; VIP $125 per ticket

Join the bright women of the wine world, sharing their complex talents and in an unfiltered panel discussion with an intimate glimpse on their personal journey with wine.

Where: The Club at Carlton Woods Main Club House

Cost: $150 per ticket

Casual and fun Friday night out with great grub, live music, wine, beer, craft spirits, and did we mention fun? Perfect date night, friends group gathering, or come meet a new friend.

Where: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Cost: $45 per ticket

You’ll enjoy chef demonstrations and culinary offerings from 35 restaurants competing to be the winner of the Chef of Chefs Culinary Awards presented by Goya Foods. The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase presents guests with the opportunity to slip into their finest attire and be in the company of serious wine enthusiasts and outstanding culinary talent.

Where: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Cost: $150 per ticket

If the finer life is more your style, the lavish VIP Luxury Lounge is the place for you. Indulge in luxury with crème de la crème wine selections only available in this posh playground. Rub elbows with Wine & Food Week special guests, celebrities, media, and food judges throughout the evening.

Where: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Cost: $200 per ticket

Sorriso Italian Kitchen is offering an irresistible 4-course brunch paired with a guided Italian wine tasting. After brunch, guests are invited to a guided walk of the Waterway Art Benches with Westin’s Wellness Concierge.

Where: Sorriso Italian Kitchen

Cost: $75 per ticket

