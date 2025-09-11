Houston westside residents blame rise in crime, fear to pair of nearby apartment complexes

The Brief Residents say it's happening near the intersection of Wilcrest and Briarforest in Houston. This year alone, some 700 911 calls were made about the two apartment complexes. If asked what's behind all the gunfire and violence, residents point to two apartment complexes located at 2351 Wilcrest and 1445 Lakeside Estates.



Houston residents concerned regarding two apartment complexes

This year alone, some 700 911 calls were made about the two apartment complexes.

So far this year, three murders have occurred at 1251 Wilcrest Drive.

What they're saying:

"I have two young children, the thought of something happening is not what you want to think about," said homeowner Aaron Romero.

Homeowners in the Lakeside Estates/Lakeside Forest neighborhood say gunshots and crime are becoming commonplace.

"It's been very upsetting," said homeowner Nancy Jeffus. "Having two small children and not being able to let them go play in the front yard without me constantly having to look over my shoulder."

"They're putting a strain on our resources," said Houston City Councilmember District G Mary Nan Huffman. "Crimes are being committed there. Our police officers are responding, it's not fair to the rest of the citizens of Houston."

Since the complexes are providing affordable housing, they are tax-exempt.

"We're in favor of tax exemptions," Huffman said. "But if you are going to be a tax-exempt property, be safe, take care of your residents, and fill out the proper paperwork."

The complexes have prompted hundreds of 911 calls or crimes, like murder, human trafficking, aggravated assault, and rape.

There's also a number of city code and health violations.