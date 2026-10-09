Montrose coalition backs $27M street overhaul, but demands design upgrades for long-term safety

The Brief The City of Houston and Montrose TIRZ 27 are finalizing plans to completely reconstruct a 1.6-mile stretch of West Alabama Street starting late 2026 or early 2027, adding new pavement, updated sidewalks, and flashing crosswalk signals. A coalition representing 76 local businesses, churches, and neighborhood groups—covering 52,000 residents—welcomes the construction but is urging planners to add concrete pedestrian refuge islands and wider pathways before blueprints are locked in. Disability advocates and wheelchair users who navigate the corridor daily warn that current 4-foot sidewalks and blocked paths force them into traffic, calling on city engineers to prioritize ADA accessibility in the final designs.



A massive coalition representing tens of thousands of Montrose residents, local business owners, and faith leaders is voicing strong support for a multi-million-dollar reconstruction of West Alabama Street—while urging city district planners to ensure the public funds are spent on key long-term safety features before designs are finalized.

West Alabama Street project

The backstory:

The West Alabama Reconstruction Project, overseen by Montrose TIRZ 27 and city engineers, will completely overhaul a 1.6-mile stretch between Shepherd Drive and the Spur 527 corridor.

The estimated $27–30 million capital improvement project is scheduled to break ground between late 2026 and early 2027.

By the numbers:

Community members agree the long-overdue overhaul is essential for the neighborhood.

According to municipal crash data cited by organizers, the high-traffic corridor recorded roughly 500 crashes over a six-year period, resulting in an estimated $57 million in economic and personal damage. The stretch remains designated on Houston’s High Injury Network.

‘Once-in-a-generation type project’

What they're saying:

While residents welcome the city's significant investment, organizers with the West Alabama Improvement Coalition say it is vital that the budget goes toward maximum long-term impact rather than a simple repaving job.

"We want to see Alabama Street get rebuilt, but we just want to see it be built safely," said Margo Fendrick with Friends of the Boulevard. "We think it'd be a shame to see $30 million be spent and not be spent in a way that makes this road safer for all users of the road."

Current official plans already include a repaved roadway, standard sidewalk repairs, and new pedestrian-activated flashing beacon signals. However, the coalition—which includes 76 local businesses, civic clubs, faith groups, and three super neighborhoods representing more than 52,000 residents—is pushing engineers to maximize the investment by incorporating specific safety features:

Pedestrian Refuge Islands: Installing concrete barriers at mid-block crosswalks alongside planned flashing beacons, so pedestrians can cross traffic lanes in stages.

Wider Sidewalks: Narrowing center vehicle turn lanes from 11 feet to 10 feet to reallocate space for trees and expand pedestrian paths beyond the standard four-foot minimum.

More Enhanced Crossings: Placing safe crossing points every two to three blocks near heavily trafficked destinations like H-E-B, the Menil Collection, and local schools.

"This road hasn't been touched in like 20, 30 years," said Alexander Spike, an organizer with the West Alabama Improvement Coalition. "This is probably a once-in-a-generation type project, and we've got to make sure it's genuinely transformative rather than just reproducing the status quo."

Daily hazards

Why you should care:

For residents with disabilities, the upcoming construction represents a critical opportunity to fix daily hazards.

Anthony Morales, a local wheelchair user, told FOX 26 that crumbling pavement, driveways cutting across sidewalks, and vehicles parked over pedestrian pathways frequently force him into active traffic lanes.

"Take in all considerations—not just people that can walk, but people that are disabled," Morales said. "Don't forget about us. Include us into those plans, because a lot of times the city might be trying to do the right thing, but a lot of people get forgotten about."

Merchants along the strip also expressed enthusiasm for the project despite the upcoming challenges of construction. One local business owner along West Alabama told FOX 26 off-camera that while he expects roadwork to temporarily slow foot traffic, he strongly welcomes the city's multi-million-dollar investment if it ultimately creates a safer, more inviting corridor for customers in the long run.

Engineers and district planners expect to wrap up final design blueprints in the coming months, with construction projected to run through late 2028.

Awaiting a response

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to city officials and district representatives regarding the coalition's specific design requests and is awaiting a response.