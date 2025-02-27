Houston weather: Weather looking great for World's Championship Bar-B-Que this weekend

The Brief More clouds & a bit cooler for Thursday Looking great for Go Texan Day & BBQ Cookoff Showers, storms possible for Day 1 of the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



JACKET WEATHER RETURNS FOR TONIGHT

A weak cold front moved through Houston on Thursday, which will bring a couple of chilly nights Thursday night and Friday night. Look for temperatures to dip into the 40s to low 50s for much of the area Thursday night with decreasing clouds.

LIGHT JACKETS FOR GO TEXAN DAY AND RODEO PARADE

While we aren't expecting any harsh cold winds, you should expect low temperatures near 50 for Friday morning and Saturday morning for the Rodeo Run and Parade downtown. Fortunately, no rain is in the forecast for those events. Afternoon temperatures will soar to near 80 by Saturday afternoon.

SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE TO KICK OFF THE RODEO

Tuesday is the first day of the Houston Rodeo and showers look likely. There is also a chance for strong storms, but it's still a bit far off to pinpoint locations of storms. So check back each day for updates. Beyond Tuesday, we are in a warmer than normal pattern with daily high temperatures in the upper 70s for the first week of the Rodeo.

Image 1 of 2 ▼