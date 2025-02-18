Houston weather: Storms possible Tuesday, Arctic Cold coming

The Brief Afternoon and Evening Storms Today, a Few Strong Much Colder Tonight, Very Harsh Wind Chills Thursday Morning Wind Chills near 10



Cool Tuesday morning, then a milder day with increasing showers and storms by the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-60s. The weather will turn much colder tonight.

Incoming Houston cold front

Another Arctic Cold Coming:

Today's weather will be breezy and reasonably mild in the mid to upper 60s, but with increasing rain into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few strong storms this evening as our strong cold front moves through. The primary risk will is isolated hail.

Arctic Blast Through Friday:

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow morning for communities like Huntsville, College Station, Sealy and Wharton - this warns of wind chills near 15 to 20 degrees.

Early Thursday will bring us the coldest air with a hard freeze possible. Wind chills could drop to 10 degrees! Actual air temperatures will be cold enough to protect the "four P's" including covering your plants.

Daily high temps will only reach the 40s tomorrow through Friday and Friday morning could bring another light freeze. Showers could return by late Friday as well with storms likely on Saturday.

Big Warming Trend:

Beginning Sunday, highs will return to the 60s and by Monday our highs should return well into the 70s and some low 80s will be possible next week.