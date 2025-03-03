Houston weather: Tuesday morning showers, storms likely; FOX 26 Storm Alert Day in effect

The Brief Breezy & mild Monday night with spotty showers Tuesday morning showers and storms likely Wind Advisory issued for Houston & surrounding areas Breezy & dry for Tuesday evening Houston Rodeo plans



MILD & BREEZY NIGHT WITH SHOWERS

With a cold front on the way Tuesday, it's been more humid, cloudy and windy at times on Monday. Look for lows in the upper 60s with Gulf breezes above 15 mph. Hit-and-miss showers will be a good bet, but nothing serious.

RAINY TUESDAY MORNING, THEN MUCH DRIER - WINDY ALL DAY

Showers and storms are very likely Tuesday morning and a few could be severe in East Texas and Louisiana. It's possible that we could have a brief heavy storm, but fortunately our round of rain should be brief - lasting from around 7 a.m. through noon. It looks like weather will be dry, but windy for night one of the Rodeo. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday with gusts around 40 mph likely. Breezy and much drier west winds will kick in behind the front. A Fire Weather Watch is in place from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday west for windy & very dry conditions expected. This includes Brenham and Columbus. Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday for Gulf-facing beaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible during this time.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

COOLER MORNINGS AND SUNNY DAYS AHEAD

The forecast looks nice and brisk for Wednesday and Thursday mornings with very low humidity in the afternoon, especially on Wednesday. Rodeo plans should be fine the rest of the week with a slightly better chance for rain on Saturday. The coolest morning will occur on Thursday with lows in the 40s.