The Brief Muggy air and Gulf breezes return Isolated showers and very warm temps Increasing showers by Memorial Day



Highs yesterday only reached the 80s in many locations due to cloud cover, haze and a cooler northeast breeze. Today a Gulf breeze will return and stay in place through the holiday weekend.

Brief cooldown is gone

Expect muggy air, isolated showers or storms in the afternoon and highs in the low 90s today through Sunday.

The southeast breeze could also pull in some haze from agricultural fires in Mexico.

In addition, today is an ozone action day, meaning that if you're very sensitive to changes in air quality, avoid exerting yourself outdoors.

Rain chances increase beginning Memorial Day

It looks like an unsettled weather pattern will take hold across Texas Monday through much of next week, so showers and storms are likely each day.

Memorial Day itself looks breezy and humid with scattered showers and a few storms. The rest of next week will bring a few rounds of storms, so stay tuned for updates on the timing and intensity - hopefully nothing too bad.