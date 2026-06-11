Houston weather: Steamy, hot Thursday; rain chances increase for Sunday

The Brief Steamy weather for FIFA Fan Fest Storms more likely for World Cup Sunday Tropical downpours early next week



Thursday will be another steamy and hot day with highs reaching into the 90s. There is a low chance of spotty showers.

Summer heat greets the crowds

Hot and humid weather continues across Houston for FIFA Fan Fest, with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times. A few spotty showers are possible, but the bigger story will be the steamy feel for anyone spending time outside.

Rain chances rise for match day

Storm chances look more likely by World Cup Sunday as deeper moisture moves into Southeast Texas. It does not look like an all-day washout, but scattered showers and storms could impact outdoor plans with brief heavy rain and lightning.

A wetter pattern sets up

A weak tropical low will send moisture our way early next week fueling more widespread downpours. Some storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, raising the risk for quick street flooding where showers linger or repeatedly move over the same areas.